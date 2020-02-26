Man gets 50 years in decapitation death

The first of two men accused of decapitating a casino patron with $6 in his pocket in 2017 was sentenced to 70 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended.

Jeffery Glen Haverty, 35, was sentenced Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court for deliberate homicide in the death of Myron Wesley Knight in October 2017. He plead guilty to the charges twice, most recently in February as attorneys reworked his plea deal.

Yellowstone County District Judge Gregory Todd ordered the sentence. Haverty will receive credit for time already served in prison. Under the plea deal Haverty can also be called as a state’s witness in the trial of his co-defendant Donald Ray Cherry. Cherry has yet to be sentenced.

Cherry is facing trial on charges of deliberate homicide, evidence tampering, witness tampering and intimidation.

Haverty and Cherry met victim Myron Knight at the Montana Lil’s Casino on King Avenue West on Oct. 26, 2017.

Knight asked a casino employee to hold his $120 in winnings, believing Haverty and Cherry might rob him, the employee later told police.

Later that night Haverty and Cherry took turns decapitating Knight, according to charges. The pair had wanted to rob Knight. Knight had just $6 on him when he was killed.

