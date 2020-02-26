Man gets 50 years in prison for decapitation death

Haverty and Cherry met Knight at the Montana Lil’s Casino on King Avenue West on Oct. 26, 2017.

Knight had just won $120 and asked a casino employee to hold his winnings, believing Haverty and Cherry might rob him, the employee later told police.

Later that night at a campsite near the casino, Haverty and Cherry took turns decapitating Knight, according to charges. The pair had wanted to rob Knight, but he only had $6 on him when he was killed.

As Knight’s family members took the witness stand on Wednesday they described a gentle, caring man who was eager to lend help and make friends.

"He was one of the 'give the shirt off his back' individuals. He was the one that I could always, always count on," Knight's sister Brandi King said Wednesday. “Every person who knew him loved him," she added later.

Knight’s father, Tracy "Ching" King, said Knight was eager to help those in need—especially children.

Knight used his love and skills with horses to help people under emotional distress. After his sister, Brandi King, returned from military service, Knight took care of her, Tracy King said.