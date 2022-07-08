Man held on $1 million bail in fatal Bozeman stabbing

BOZEMAN — A Montana judge set bail at $1 million for a man accused of using a tracker to follow a woman to a vacation rental apartment where he allegedly stabbed another man to death.

Prosecutors said during a Thursday Gallatin County court appearance that the 41-year-old defendant was dangerous and had been in the country illegally so was a significant flight risk, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

They said the victim also was in the country illegally and was using fake identifications that made it hard to identify him.

The defendant is due back in court later this month to face charges including deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with a witness.

Court documents say he used a GPS device in the woman's car to follow the woman to an apartment where he encountered her with the victim and stabbed him multiple times. The defendant then allegedly had the woman call police to say the victim had stabbed himself.