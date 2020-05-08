You are the owner of this article.
Man jailed on child rape, assault charges

Jaymeson Earl Red Star

Red Star

 Courtesy Yellowstone County Detention Facility

A 32-year-old man is jailed on charges of rape and other sex crimes involving children.

Jaymeson Earl Red Star is being held on $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty on Thursday to raping, assaulting and grooming a child 13 years old or younger. The girl told investigators it was impossible to forget what had happened to her, she was mad about it, and that there were times when life didn’t feel worth living, according to charges.

Red Star is facing charges of sexual intercourse without consent, sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. Combined, the charges carry a minimum of 18 years in prison, of which 10 years cannot be suspended or deferred.

The case is being heard in Yellowstone County District Court.

