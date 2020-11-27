Man ordered to prison for molesting 3-year-old

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday in a sex offense case involving a child.

Daniel Hunter Flansburg was sentenced to eight years in prison and 12 years on parole. Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses designated Flansburg a level two sex offender, which denotes a moderate risk for reoffending.

Flansburg pleaded guilty in 2019 to sexual assault of a 3-year-old. The case involved two victims, but a second count of sexual assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Flansburg was originally charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

In Montana unless a judge orders otherwise, inmates are eligible for parole after they serve a quarter of their prison term.

