Man pleads not guilty to assaulting West Yellowstone boy

Roush appeared in a video taken Jan. 10, where detectives observed a “large male” striking James’ legs with his hands and a wooden paddle. James was forced into a sitting position with his feet on the floor, his knees bent and his back against the door to the garage of the home.

The larger male in the video later “forcefully tapped” James several times with a wooden stick on the outside of James’ thigh and struck James on his other thigh with his hand. James appeared to be in pain and afraid of the man, according to documents.

Detectives learned Roush was a friend of Sasser III, and investigated photos on Roush’s public Facebook profile. The clothing worn by the man in the video was similar to clothing worn by Roush in the photos on his profile. Roush was seen wearing waterproof pants with a white logo on the knee in the video that matched pants worn by Roush in the photos.

Sasser III also identified the man striking James as Roush, according to court documents.

Roush told investigators that he had grown up with the Sasser family and often visited their residence. He said that he was close to the family, and would refer to Sasser Jr. and Batts as “mom and dad.”