Man reported as walkaway from prerelease

Thomas Logan Barger

 Courtesy Montana Department of Corrections

A 25-year-old Alabama man has been placed on escape status by the Department of Corrections. 

Thomas Barger walked away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from the center's owner, Alternatives Inc.

Barger, who was sentenced in December on a theft case out of Cascade County, is 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds. He's described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes. 

Barger is from Courtland, Alabama. 

Anyone with information on Barger's whereabouts should report to law enforcement. 

