Man reported as walkaway from prerelease

A 25-year-old Alabama man has been placed on escape status by the Department of Corrections.
Thomas Barger walked away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from the center's owner, Alternatives Inc.
Barger, who was sentenced in December on a theft case out of Cascade County, is 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds. He's described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes.
Barger is from Courtland, Alabama.
Anyone with information on Barger's whereabouts should report to law enforcement.
Phoebe Tollefson
Justice Reporter
Justice reporter for the Billings Gazette.
