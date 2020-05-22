Man reported as walkaway from prerelease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 25-year-old Alabama man has been placed on escape status by the Department of Corrections.

Thomas Barger walked away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from the center's owner, Alternatives Inc.

Barger, who was sentenced in December on a theft case out of Cascade County, is 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds. He's described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes.

Barger is from Courtland, Alabama.

Anyone with information on Barger's whereabouts should report to law enforcement.

