Man sent to prison for shooting another man in the face in Montana

A 33-year-old man from the northeast corner of the state has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man in the face after saying the man was threatening his sister.

Jonathan Black Jr., of Reserve, was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.

Black had pleaded guilty in February to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Black shot a man in the face with a .22-caliber rifle in 2018 while at his sister's home. He then called 911 to report it, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme's office.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later to Billings Clinic. He was treated for facial fractures, had four teeth extracted and was found to have a bullet fragment at the base of his skull, according to the press release.

Black said he'd shot the man after the man threatened his sister. He was cooking when he heard banging and the victim threatening his sister, and then found the two in the bathroom, the release states.

Black said he kicked open the door, put the rifle in the man's face, shot him, and then placed the rifle on the kitchen table and called 911.

