Man sentenced in I-90 chase case

A man originally accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the interstate was sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections on Tuesday for a drug charge.
Terry Dwayne Slater Jr., 35, was sentenced to five years with the department for a single count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Through a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a charge of criminal endangerment, under which they’d alleged Slater drove his three passengers on a chase on Interstate 90, reaching 100 mph while attempting to flee a Montana Highway Patrol trooper in April 2020.
Before his arrest, Slater threw on the ground a glass vial containing a white powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses ordered Slater to pay $1,300 in restitution, which is the value of the vehicle he was driving, the judge said. The vehicle belonged to another person. It was driven over a spike strip before it crashed.
Under a sentence to the Department of Corrections, people can be put on probation, sent to prerelease or treatment, or placed in prison. The department makes the determination.
Slater said during his 10 months in jail since his arrest, he hasn’t wasted time and has used what he learned in a treatment program in Gallatin County to reorient himself.
“I feel that I’m ready to try it again, to get it right,” he said.
Phoebe Tollefson
Justice Reporter
Justice reporter for the Billings Gazette.
