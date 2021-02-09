Man sentenced in I-90 chase case

A man originally accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the interstate was sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections on Tuesday for a drug charge.

Terry Dwayne Slater Jr., 35, was sentenced to five years with the department for a single count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Through a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a charge of criminal endangerment, under which they’d alleged Slater drove his three passengers on a chase on Interstate 90, reaching 100 mph while attempting to flee a Montana Highway Patrol trooper in April 2020.

Before his arrest, Slater threw on the ground a glass vial containing a white powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses ordered Slater to pay $1,300 in restitution, which is the value of the vehicle he was driving, the judge said. The vehicle belonged to another person. It was driven over a spike strip before it crashed.