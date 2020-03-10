Man sentenced to prison for having sex with teens

A 23-year-old was sentenced to prison on Tuesday in two sex crimes cases.
Jacob Daniel Eastman was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court to 50 years in prison, with 40 years suspended. Suspended time is served on probation, and inmates are eligible for parole after serving one quarter of their prison term.
Eastman had originally agreed with prosecutors to recommend 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.
But Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza rejected that plea deal. As a binding plea deal, the judge could not accept the guilty plea without following the recommended sentence.
The reworked plea deal, which the judge accepted, has the same amount of prison time but 30 years more of probation.
You have free articles remaining.
Eastman had sexual contact with a 13-year-old when he was 19, and had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old when he was 19, he said in court Tuesday.
In both cases, the victim was legally unable to consent due to her age. Neither victim attended the hearing.
Defense attorney Robert Kelleher spoke on Eastman’s behalf, saying his client was sorry for the damage he caused to the victims, that he hoped they would recover from it and that he would be willing to pay for treatment, although no restitution was requested.
“Since being locked up for almost two years, he’s realized that this is not the life he wants to lead,” Kelleher said.
Souza said Eastman had no criminal history and several mitigating circumstances, but that the cases involved apparent “predatory behavior.” Eastman had contacted the girls over social media and arranged to meet in person before initiating sexual contact or intercourse.
Eastman was designated a level two sexual offender, which denotes a moderate risk for a repeat sexual offense. There are three levels.
He will receive credit against his prison sentence for the jail time he’s served.