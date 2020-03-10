Man sentenced to prison for having sex with teens

A 23-year-old was sentenced to prison on Tuesday in two sex crimes cases.

Jacob Daniel Eastman was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court to 50 years in prison, with 40 years suspended. Suspended time is served on probation, and inmates are eligible for parole after serving one quarter of their prison term.

Eastman had originally agreed with prosecutors to recommend 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

But Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza rejected that plea deal. As a binding plea deal, the judge could not accept the guilty plea without following the recommended sentence.

The reworked plea deal, which the judge accepted, has the same amount of prison time but 30 years more of probation.

Eastman had sexual contact with a 13-year-old when he was 19, and had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old when he was 19, he said in court Tuesday.

In both cases, the victim was legally unable to consent due to her age. Neither victim attended the hearing.