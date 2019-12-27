A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to prison in a rape case.
Emilio J. Walks Sr. was sentenced to the Montana State Prison for 20 years, with 14 years suspended, in a hearing in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday.
Judge Micheal Moses designated Walks a level two sex offender, which denotes a moderate risk for reoffending. There are three levels.
In August, Walks pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent for having sex with a 13-year-old at the Lazy KT Motel in 2018, after meeting her online.
Walks said he believed the girl was 16 at the time, which is the legal age of consent.
Charges state the girl gave her correct age before going to the motel and told Walks she did not want to have sex.