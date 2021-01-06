 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man serving life for 1983 killings of US marshals wants out

Man serving life for 1983 killings of US marshals wants out

{{featured_button_text}}

FARGO, N.D. — A man serving a life sentence for the murders of two U.S. marshals who were killed in a shootout near a small North Dakota town nearly four decades ago wants to be released from prison after testing positive for COVID-19.

Scott Faul, 67, has been in federal custody since 1983. Faul, along with Gordon Kahl and Kahl's son, Yorie, were involved in a shootout with law enforcement officers near Medina, about 120 miles west of Fargo. The incident gained national attention in part because Gordon Kahl was a leader of a group of tax protesters.

The shootout resulted in the deaths of U.S. Marshal Kenneth Muir and Deputy Marshal Robert Cheshire.

Faul said in court documents he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and he suffers from a chronic breathing problem, KVRR-TV reports.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley responded that the government "strongly opposes" the motion. Wrigley said Faul "has not shown an extraordinary and compelling reason permitting consideration of a compassionate release."

Gordon Kahl, a member of the Posse Comitatus movement, was the target of a nationwide manhunt. He was eventually tracked down in Arkansas, where he was shot and killed in a confrontation with law enforcement.

Faul's federal public defender did not immediately return an email request seeking comment.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

New podcast explores true-crime stories
National

New podcast explores true-crime stories

  • Updated

"Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles" presents true-crime stories as told by journalists from regional newspapers around America. In this debut, explore the 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO Clark Baldwin court appearance May 7, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News