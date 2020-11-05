Man shot by police after ramming patrol cars sentenced to prison

Icard had injuries to the neck and jaw. Melcher was shot eight times, but “miraculously none of the bullets hit arteries or vital organs,” McGivern said.

“I just want to let you know I’m sorry for what I did,” Melcher said Thursday, crying. Melcher appeared by video from jail. Court officials have been trying to minimize transporting people from jail to the courthouse as a public health precaution.

Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza said Melcher was contrite in his apologies. But, he said, it was dangerous that Melcher was “so desperate to avoid accountability while under the influence,” and he noted Melcher only stopped ramming vehicles when officers fired at him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No officers testified at the hearing, but prosecutors did play video of the incident compiled from officers’ patrol cars and neighboring business surveillance cameras.

Melcher had graduated from a City of Billings drug treatment court in 2017, roughly a year and a half before the incident.

McGivern said his client had done well initially but hit a “downward spiral,” in part due to his father’s death. He said Melcher was ashamed of what he did and sorry for hurting Icard. He said Melcher did not see the officer in his patrol vehicle before hitting it.