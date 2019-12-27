A 22-year-old Billings man shot in the face by a police officer after driving at him has been sentenced to prison.
Desmond Ian Jordell Rowland, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison, with five years suspended, in a Dec. 16 hearing in Yellowstone County District Court.
Under a plea deal, Rowland admitted charges of burglary and criminal endangerment. Prosecutors dropped a charge of assault on a peace officer, which carries a minimum of five years in prison.
Judge Donald Harris followed the joint sentencing recommendation in a plea agreement.
Rowland was among a group of four people who broke into an unoccupied home in the North Elevation neighborhood on Nov. 4, 2018, and stole items from the garage.
When Billings police officer Brandon Lange responded to the burglary by walking down the alley behind the house, Rowland pulled his girlfriend’s Chevrolet Malibu out of the driveway and drove toward the officer, who was boxed in by a wood pile on one side and a fence on the other.
“Officer Lange was standing to the north of the vehicle and there was nothing to obstruct the driver of the Malibu from turning south down the alleyway, away from him,” the charges state. “The driver of the Malibu drove at Officer Lange, putting him in jeopardy.”
Lange shot six times at the vehicle as it approached. He was able to evade the car and was not hurt.
Rowland drove the car only a few blocks before he and his passengers abandoned it. He was later found by Lange and another officer, shirtless and covered in blood, after running toward St. Vincent Healthcare, according to the charges.