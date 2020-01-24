A man sentenced for burglary was reported as walking away from the downtown Alpha House Men's Pre-Release center on Friday.
Joshua Wayne Ebert, 22, has been placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections, and an arrest warrant for him has been issued.
Ebert walked away from the facility, at 104 N. 31st St., around 10 a.m. Friday, according to Alternatives Inc., which runs the center.
You have free articles remaining.
Ebert, from Great Falls, is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-10-inches, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was sentenced for burglary out of Teton County north of Great Falls in March 2018, and has been in the Alpha House program since August 2019.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Ebert, but are asked to report any information on Ebert to local law enforcement.