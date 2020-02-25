Man walks away from pre-release center

A 23-year-old man has been placed on escape status after walking away from a downtown Billings pre-release center on Tuesday.

Rodney Shey Littlemouth, of Crow Agency, left the Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center at 9:44 a.m., according to a press release from Alternatives Inc., which owns the facility.

Washee is described as Native American with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, and weighs 248 pounds. He has pierced ears, scars on his left arm and tattoos on his right hand.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was most recently sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and strangulation of partner or family member in Yellowstone County in October 2018.

He's been at Alpha House since December 2019.

The Department of Corrections placed Washee on escape status, and issued an arrest warrant. The DOC is asking for assistance locating Washee, but advised the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.