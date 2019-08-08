The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is believed to be connected to the theft of a 4-wheeler on Thursday in a neighborhood southwest of Billings.
Nathan Green has been identified as a person of interest in the theft of a 2018 Can Am Outlander 4-wheeler, which is camouflage in color, according to a social media post by Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
The 4-wheeler was taken from a business in the 4900 block of Hillcrest Road south of Billings. Green was last seen on a property in a camper trailer in the 4900 block of Hillcrest around noon on Thursday.
Green is described as a 37-year-old bald white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top type T-shirt, according to Linder.
Thursday afternoon, Green was spotted in the trees near Collier Road not wearing a shirt. The post states that officials searched the area.
“Although an extensive search of the area both from the ground and from the air was conducted today, due to the heavy vegetation in the area, Green may still be in hiding in the area,” Linder states.
Yellowstone County officials encourage residents in the area to lock their home, vehicles, campers and trailers. The 4-wheeler may still be in the area.
The post encourages residents to report any suspicious activity or if anyone locates Green. Those who see him should not approach him and contact local law enforcement by calling 911.