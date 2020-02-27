Man wanted in California cemetery killings held in Wyoming

LOS ANGELES — A man wanted for killing three people in a Southern California cemetery was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in Wyoming, authorities said.

Jose Luis Torres Garcia was taken into custody in Cheyenne, Wyoming, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in California. Officials also said they discovered 15 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

The three men - Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50; Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38 and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28 - were killed at the same time in Perris, which is east of Los Angeles. Their bodies were found Feb. 17 at the Perris Valley Cemetery.

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco has said Garcia, 33, acted alone and knew the three victims. They were discovered near the grave of a man who died in Mexico. Officials have not said whether a relationship existed between the person buried there and the victims.

