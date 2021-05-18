Man who killed himself in courtroom faced minimum of 7 years

FARGO, N.D. — A man who killed himself inside a federal courthouse in North Dakota after he was convicted for brandishing a weapon at a minor faced a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum term of life, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Jurors had just departed the Fargo courtroom on Monday when Jeffrey Sahl Ferris, 55, of Belcourt, North Dakota, slashed his throat with what an FBI spokesman called "an easily concealable instrument" and died after U.S. marshals and other court personnel attempted life-saving measures. An autopsy was being conducted Tuesday.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said his agency will investigate whether any federal criminal laws were broken in the incident. The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for security of the courthouse.

"Officials there will review their security procedures to ensure the safety of the courthouse family and those visiting the facility," Smith said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase of North Dakota declined to comment about any details of the incident other than to say there were five employees from his office in the courtroom at the time and "none of them were physically hurt."