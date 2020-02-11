Many domestic violence victims don't call 911. A police investigator in Billings is trying to change that.

Nash said victims are better off using both police and community-based services. Regardless of whether the case results in a conviction, she said, the victim should get the message during the criminal process that the police are on their side.

“It’s such a tactic of abusers to say, like, ‘Nobody’s going to believe you,’ that kind of thing,” Nash said. “So if they experience, ‘These guys believe me, they care about me, they’re not just here to punish people, they’re really here to help,’ it makes it more likely that the victims will call for help next time, if there is a next time.”

Lambert said there are times when the YWCA has to turn people away because the shelter is full.

“It’s pretty rare for it to go more than 24 hours for a bed to be vacant,” Lambert said.

But if that happens, Lambert said, shelter staff refer people to an alternative, like the women’s shelter at Montana Rescue Mission, or brainstorm alternatives with the caller, such as safe friends or family members with whom the victim can spend the night.

Lambert said they also encourage women to use other YWCA services, such as legal aid and case management, even when the shelter is full.