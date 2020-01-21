The U.S. Marshals Service arrested two Billings men last Friday after criminal warrants by the Carbon County District Court were issued for their arrest.
Garren Seal, 28, and Jesse Watkins, 29, both of Billings, were picked up around 4 p.m. Friday on the 3300 block of Stone Avenue in Billings, according to U.S. Marshal Rod Ostermiller.
Warrants for aggravated robbery, robbery and theft for their involvement in the July 26, 2019 armed robbery of the Lost Village Saloon in Roberts were issued Jan. 14.
Seal and Watkins are accused of wearing ski masks when they entered the Lost Village Saloon on July 26, 2019, and demanding money from an employee who was inside cleaning around 3 a.m., the Billings Gazette previously reported.
One of the men ordered the employee to the ground with a handgun and left the bar with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The two men are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on $100,000 bonds.