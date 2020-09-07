Meth use rose as pandemic hit Montana, other states, urine tests showed

“There’s something different happening during this pandemic, for sure,” said Kelly Olson, Associate Director of Clinical Affairs for Millennium Health. “We don’t know it all, and as the pandemic unfolds, so will these results, for sure.”

Other states saw more dramatic increases in meth-positive urine samples. Nevada saw a 195% increase. Mississippi saw an 83% increase. Nationally, there was a 20% increase.

The report also warned of spikes in fentanyl misuse. The American Medical Association has warned about the pandemic's potential to increase fatal overdoses.

Three states saw urine samples positive for illicit fentanyl more than double after the state of emergency was declared, while another three saw rates more than triple.

In Yellowstone County, law enforcement tied increased meth use to violent crime. The county saw a 21% increase in murders, robberies and aggravated assaults from March through July, compared to the same period in 2019.

U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme said this week that meth use and domestic violence were major factors.