Mexican national faces prison for helping others enter US illegally to repay his own smuggling debt

After leaving Calgary and crossing the border, Bermudez-Lopez was driven to Salt Lake City. He later flew to Kentucky, where he has family, and returned to Salt Lake City to obtain employment, his attorney said.

Bermudez-Lopez found landscaping work in Salt Lake City and was sending money back to his family in Mexico, which included a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, Donovan said. But he was unable to pay his smugglers, who threatened to kill him if he did not pay down his debt by helping smuggle others, the attorney said.

Bermudez-Lopez was to be credited $2,500 per smuggling operation, and had already completed one smuggling operation in August 2019, according to Donovan.

Federal guidelines called for a 12 to 18 month prison sentence, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paulette Stewart recommended 12 months in court, Donovan said.

Bermudez-Lopez has no immigration or criminal history, a pre-sentence report found. Donovan said he believed U.S. District Judge Brian Morris found his client to be sympathetic.

“My client wasn’t a profiteer who was squeezing money from people and mistreating them and taking them across the border,” Donovan said.

Bermudez-Lopez pleaded guilty in December to transportation of illegal aliens.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.