Military IDs woman, man killed in North Dakota air base shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The military on Wednesday identified the woman and man killed in a shooting at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The U.S. Air Force said Airman 1st Class Natasha Raye Aposhian, 21, was killed in the shooting Monday morning in an air base dormitory. The military said Airman 1st Class Julian Carlos Torres, 20, died at a hospital of his injuries shortly after the shooting.

Aposhian was a native of Arizona who was assigned to the air base in April and worked as an aircraft parts store apprentice. Torres, a Texas native, was assigned to the base in December and worked as an installation entry controller and an internal security response team member.

"This is heartbreaking," Col. Cameron Pringle, the 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, said in a statement. "I cannot begin to express the sorrow and pain I feel on behalf of these units and the families affected by this tragedy."