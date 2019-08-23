Zachary David O'Neill was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the 1998 killings of Miranda Fenner.
Miranda Fenner's family and friends testified Friday that the man who killed her ruined their lives.
“You ruined my life, you ruined my son's life," Fenner's father, Mike, said in testimony before Judge Jessica Fehr in Yellowstone County District Court. He testified at the sentencing hearing for Zachary David O'Neill, who admitted to killings Fenner and attacking and trying to kill a newspaper carrier. Both cases occurred in 1998.
As Mike Fenner testified, pictures of Miranda at prom and on family trips displayed on television screens in the courtroom.
“You broke my wife’s heart, that she could not do anything with her little girl.”
Loud sniffles could be heard from Fenner's family in the gallery.
“You are lucky that I am not the judge,” Mike Fenner said, fighting back tears.
“Just take your time, Mr. Fenner. You have all the time you need,” Fehr said.
Sherry Fenner, Miranda's mother, called O'Neill a "vicious monster" in her testimony, refusing to forgive him for killing her daughter.
“You, Zach O’Neill, deserve every horrible thing that comes your way.”
Miranda's best friend, Jessie Ellison, ended her testimony by saying she can't wait to never see his face again. She said she wants O’Neill to suffer and get his teeth kicked in every Nov. 15.
“This is for you, you vile creature, “ Ellison said.
Fehr reined in another family member who testified after he calls O’Neill a name.
Fehr said she’ll never understand what he and his family have been through, but she asked for no swearing in testimony. He agreed.
Sentencing is underway in the state’s two cases against Zachary David O’Neill, who killed Miranda Fenner in 1998.
O’Neill will be sentenced by Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr after he confessed to both crimes more than two years ago.
Detective Shane Bancroft, the first witness called for the day, started work with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office the week Fenner was killed. The investigation spanned his entire career with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office — “The scope of the investigation is larger than anything I’ve ever encountered in my career," he said in testimony Friday.
It “left the community scared, confused, vulnerable," he said.
Prosecutors called friends and family of Fenner, whom O'Neill killed Nov. 15, 1998, at The Movie Store in Laurel, where she worked. They'll also hear testimony in the rape and attempted killing of a newspaper carrier on Sept. 5, 1998.
It’s unclear whether O’Neill will speak.
The defense and prosecution have jointly recommended life in prison.
Prosecutors are not seeking a parole restriction, citing O’Neill’s willingness to plead guilty and spare the victim and families from going through trial in both cases.
Even so, prosecutors expect O’Neill to remain in prison for life, due to his high-risk status.
O’Neill is represented by Kris Copenhaver, deputy public defender for the Billings region.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito and Deputy Chief Yellowstone County Attorney Ed Zink are representing the state.