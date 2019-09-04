UPDATE: Tabitha Gopher was found safe Wednesday evening.
The Montana Department of Justice canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for the 21-year-old woman Wednesday.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 21-year-old woman last seen in Billings.
Tabitha Gopher, also known as Tabitha Standing Cloud, has not been seen since Sunday at the Highland Apartments in Billings, according to an advisory issued by the Montana Department of Justice.
"Rocky Boy Police Department has reason to believe Tabitha Gopher is a missing endangered person," the advisory says. "Tabitha could possibly be held against her will or be under the control of another person."
Gopher was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the "Obey" logo in white letters. That is the same sweatshirt Gopher is wearing in a photograph included in a poster accompanying the advisory. Gopher also has a bear paw tattoo on her outer left thumb and a dream catcher tattoo on her inner right wrist, according to the advisory.
Gopher is described as an American Indian standing 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Gopher is asked to contact the Rocky Boy Police Department at 406-395-4513 or call 911.