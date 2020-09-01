Montana AG candidate reverses course in death penalty case, no reason given

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A county attorney running for Montana attorney general has said he will no longer seek the death penalty in a deliberate homicide case.

Roosevelt County Attorney Austin Knudsen told the Montana Supreme Court on Friday he is withdrawing intent to pursue the death penalty against Clovis Geno. Geno, 55, is charged in the January strangulation death of his girlfriend, Ramona Hilton Naramore, 62.

In August, defense attorneys asked the state’s high court to step in and take the death penalty off the table as a potential sentencing option. The defense argued the lower court was making a legal error in letting the case proceed as a death penalty case.

Knudsen’s response did not explain why he was reversing his decision to seek the death penalty. It stated only that the defense request for Supreme Court intervention was now moot.

Geno’s attorneys, Greg Rapkoch and Alisha Backus of the Office of the State Public Defender, had twice asked the lower court to strike the death penalty as a possible sentence and twice been denied.