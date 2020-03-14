Montana courts to roll out protective measures amid coronavirus concerns

Beginning Monday, courts across Montana will put in place new measures to prevent the spread of illness amid concerns about the new coronavirus.

Mike McGrath, chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court, has instructed all state courts to adopt a list of practices beginning Monday.

Parties set for trial through April 30 will be encouraged to request a postponement in order to minimize courthouse foot traffic.

Any juror considered at risk for the virus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must be released from jury duty if requested. That covers anyone over age 60 or anyone with underlying chronic health conditions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other jurors considered at high or medium risk for exposure to COVID-19 should be excused from duty, notified by a phone call. That group is defined by the CDC as anyone who has traveled to China, South Korea and most European countries within the past 14 days, or anyone with direct contact to a person who’s been diagnosed in the past 14 days.