Montana grandmother pleads not guilty in boy's beating death

BOZEMAN — A Montana woman pleaded not guilty to charges she beat and tortured her 12-year-old grandson to death at their home.

Patricia Batts, 48, is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment, and strangulation of partner or family member in the death of Alex Hurley, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports.

The West Yellowstone resident has been held on $750,000 bail at the Gallatin County jail since February.

Gallatin County Sheriff's deputies investigating the boy's death found several videos on phones showing members of the family torturing the boy, court records said.

