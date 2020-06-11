Montana judge lowers bail believed to be set based on race

The high bail amount was "excessive and oppressive," Musick said, adding that Blair doesn't have a criminal history, and that the bail didn't reflect the facts of the case. She also pointed out other cases with defendants accused of more serious charges where lesser bail was received.

"It just doesn't add up, your honor," Musick said. "This is not an appropriate case for a $500,000 bond."

An advocacy group Bozeman United for Racial Justice also rallied against the bail amount.

"Joshua's incarceration and the absurd, half-a-million dollar bond separating him from freedom and his family lay bare the racist inequalities that define America," the group said in a release, adding that Blair missed the birth of his child because of his incarceration.

Brown agreed with Musick saying the alleged violations don't deserve the high bail but denied allegations that it was set on the basis of race.

"Before I go through and issue the conditional release order, just for the record, I will tell you that this court does not set bail, Ms. Musick, on the basis of race," Brown said.

Bail was also set at $500,000 for each of the other three people arrested. They have each asked for a reduced bail.