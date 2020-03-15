8 Montana judges have faced misconduct complaints since 1990

2005 – Jeffrey Langton, Ravalli County District Court Judge

Langton was arrested for drunken driving with a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit. After pleading guilty to the resulting DUI charge, he was ordered not to consume alcohol for a year, but was later found by police passed out near his hotel room in Missoula. Langton came to an agreement with the commission to complete treatment for alcohol abuse, abstain from alcohol, complete aftercare and appear before the Supreme Court for a public reprimand, which he did.

2008 – Gary Hicks, Lincoln County Justice of the Peace

Hicks was initially accused of making overt sexual advances toward six women, but the commission then filed an amended complaint adding three more women accusing him of similar conduct. That included telling one woman he would “work with” her on the criminal charges she was facing if she would have sex with him, and showing up at the home of another woman to make sexual advances. The commission recommended removing Hicks from office, which the Supreme Court did.

2009 – Leroy Not Afraid, Big Horn County Justice of the Peace