Montana man pays $585 fine for burning family's Trump flags
BOZEMAN — A Montana man was fined for taking flags in support of President Donald Trump from the porch of a home and burning them.

Eric Herrera, 52, paid a $585 fine for misdemeanor criminal mischief, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Herrera knew the family and the incident was not a random act.

Herrera went into the family's yard in Three Forks around 11 p.m. Aug. 10 and removed the Trump flags from the front porch, police said.

Herrera took the flags about 30 feet from the house and set them on fire with a lighter, Gootkin said.

The family reported the burning to the sheriff's office and identified Herrera.

Deputies issued the criminal mischief citation Aug. 12.

