Montana needs to move inmates to help with COVID-19, Yellowstone County jail says

One state inmate has been waiting at the jail since January, he said.

The Yellowstone County jail is now down to approximately 80 state inmates, out of a total inmate population of 495. The facility was built for 434.

In other words, without the state’s inmates, the jail would be well below capacity.

But the state suspended transports again in Yellowstone County, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said in an email. She said the decision was made this week due to increased COVID-19 numbers in the county.

Yellowstone County on Monday had 781 active cases, or half of the statewide total.

“The DOC will closely monitor the situation and resume transports out of the facility as soon as clinically recommended,” Bright wrote. “A determination to resume movement will be triggered by a significant reduction in active virus cases and based on guidance provided by the DOC’s public health partners.”

The department said suspending transports has helped keep the virus in check.