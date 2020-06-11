Montana police academy does not teach chokeholds

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and the nationwide scrutiny it has reignited of law enforcement, Montana’s police academy is emphatic that it does not teach or endorse the use of chokeholds or any other maneuver meant to cut off a person’s ability to breathe.
Tactics like those, including using a knee to pin a person’s neck while they lie face-down — which is what was used on Floyd, the black man in Minneapolis killed by a white officer — have been banned in recent days by some jurisdictions across the U.S.
The Montana Law Enforcement Academy does not teach either tactic. While it has adjusted its curriculum in the past in response to nationwide calls for police reform, legal instructor David Ortley said that’s not necessary.
“And in this case we’re like, ‘No, we’re solid. We’re teaching in accordance with the law,’” Ortley said. “We’re not teaching methods that are soon to be relegated to the garbage heap.”
Ortley is a former Montana district judge and also served in law enforcement. He now teaches legal classes at the academy, which trains those heading to jobs in police departments, sheriff’s offices, detention centers and elsewhere across Montana.
Ortley said it would have to be an “absurd set of circumstances that came together” to allow for a Montana officer to legally and ethically use a chokehold. For instance, if the officer did not have access to his or her handgun, if no backup officer was nearby and if the officer was smaller in size than the person he or she was being threatened by.
“Theoretically is it possible? Yes. As a practical matter? No, it’s not,” Ortley said. “Which is why we don’t teach it. Officers have so many other assets and tools available to them.”
In the two and a half weeks since Floyd was killed, Minneapolis has entered into an agreement with the state’s human rights department to ban chokeholds and neck restraints.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the police academy to stop teaching a neck hold that slows blood flow to the brain.
And in Washington, the police academy recently began explicitly teaching students that placing a knee on the neck of a subject and pressing down is deadly and shouldn’t be done unless the situation calls for deadly force. That announcement came after the Spokane Police Department said it didn't use the tactic that way, but was then confronted with bystander video footage showing it had.
In Montana, the academy does teach a vascular restraint, which is designed to reduce blood flow to the brain.
But Mike McCarthy, who teaches tactical classes at the academy, says the version taught in Montana puts pressure on just one side of the neck, rather than on both sides. He said when an officer puts pressure on both sides of the neck — which is how it’s taught in some jurisdictions, McCarthy said — it’s too easy to also put pressure on the throat, which chokes the person.
The one-sided vascular restraint can cause a person to pass out and can cause bruising, McCarthy said, but is not lethal when done properly.
The academy also teaches how to use pressure points to cause pain in an effort to get a person to comply with orders and stop resisting or fighting an officer. But McCarthy said those should only be used for about three seconds and if they don’t work, the officer should try something different. He said not all people feel pain when their pressure points are hit, especially when the person is high or drunk.
In Minneapolis, the agreement that banned chokeholds also now requires officers to try to stop any improper use of force they see. That requirement is already built into the agency’s policies, but under the new agreement, it would have greater enforcement reach in court.
In Montana, intervening is taught as an ethical obligation. There’s nothing in the law that explicitly requires it, Ortley said.
McCarthy said he instructs his classes that when intervening in excessive force, not to tell the other officer to calm down, but instead to put a hand on the other officer’s shoulder so there is contact and to say, “I’ve got this,” and to step in.
Self-awareness and other kinds of emotional intelligence are the most important factors in fair policing, said academy Administrator Glen Stinar. Stinar said he’s been getting questions from members of the public, lawmakers and the media in recent days about what’s taught in Montana and has created a handout outlining the coursework at the academy.
In response to some past calls for police reform, the academy in Montana has added classes.
Since 2016, the academy has offered a six-hour class called “Fair and Impartial Policing." The training the Montana instructors received to teach this class was created in the aftermath of outrage in Ferguson, Missouri, after a white officer shot 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014. His body was left in the street for hours afterward.
In 2019, the academy added a class called “Emerging Issues in Indian Country,” in which students discuss “bias and cultural differences in the context of victimization and interagency cooperation among Montana’s Native American populations.”
Perry Johnson, executive director of POST, which certifies peace officers in Montana and reviews excessive force complaints, has been with the agency for seven years. In that time, there have been no use-of-force complaints that involve chokeholds or pressing a knee into the back of someone's neck, he said.
"We deal with violent people, and sometimes you have to use violence with people," Johnson said. "And I hate to say that, but you know, that's been my life in the last 35 years."
Johnson previously worked in law enforcement in Ravalli County, including as sheriff.
