Montana police academy does not teach chokeholds

The one-sided vascular restraint can cause a person to pass out and can cause bruising, McCarthy said, but is not lethal when done properly.

The academy also teaches how to use pressure points to cause pain in an effort to get a person to comply with orders and stop resisting or fighting an officer. But McCarthy said those should only be used for about three seconds and if they don’t work, the officer should try something different. He said not all people feel pain when their pressure points are hit, especially when the person is high or drunk.

In Minneapolis, the agreement that banned chokeholds also now requires officers to try to stop any improper use of force they see. That requirement is already built into the agency’s policies, but under the new agreement, it would have greater enforcement reach in court.

In Montana, intervening is taught as an ethical obligation. There’s nothing in the law that explicitly requires it, Ortley said.

McCarthy said he instructs his classes that when intervening in excessive force, not to tell the other officer to calm down, but instead to put a hand on the other officer’s shoulder so there is contact and to say, “I’ve got this,” and to step in.