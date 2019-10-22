Four tribal governments in Montana have received federal grants to improve public safety and help crime victims.
The total of $2,902,538 in funding was announced in a Monday press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe received $250,000; the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes received $488,049; the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes received $1,714,489; and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe received $450,000, according to Alme’s office.
The money was part of a $118 million wave of grants to 149 tribal governments announced by the U.S. Department of Justice last week.
It was not immediately clear how the level of funding compared to that of past years, or why only some Montana tribes received the grants.
“This funding will help address the unacceptable violence and domestic abuse suffered by many Native American women and girls in Montana," Alme said, in a statement in the press release. "Through these grants, tribes will be able to provide more public safety and correctional alternatives for adults and children, along with services to reduce violence against women and support healing. We must continue to work closely with our tribal partners to stop the violence and abuse."
The grants cover initiatives related to domestic violence, youth mentoring and sex offender compliance, among othes.