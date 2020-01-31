Montana Violent Offender Task Force sees modest increase in felony fugitive arrests

The Montana Violent Offender Task Force arrested 1,918 felony fugitives during 2019, bringing its arrest total to 15,353 since the group was formed in 2005.

The task force, which is organized by the U.S. Marshals Service District of Montana, is described on its website as "a collaborative partnership between law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, and local levels." Much of the group's work involves carrying out arrest warrants.

In 2019, arrests included 774 in Great Falls, 659 in Billings and 485 in Missoula. About 85% of arrest warrants are state and local warrants and many of those arrested are parolees, said U.S. Marshal for Montana Rod Ostermiller.

Arrest totals have continued to rise during the past several years for the task force, which has continued to grow and add member agencies. There are 23 member law enforcement agencies in the MVOTF. 2018 was the first year in which Great Falls law enforcement was fully involved in the task force, Ostermiller said.

Because of that addition of the Great Falls Police Department to the task force, the group's arrests rose by 26% in 2018, from 1,479 in 2017 to 1,871.