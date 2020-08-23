Months into pandemic, domestic violence in Billings is up, some say

But during the summer, there's no routine increase. Halverson said that aside from the cold weather, the same factors that drive violence during the holidays could be at play now, with more crowded homes as schools, work places and entertainment options have closed or been limited, and increased financial stress with many left jobless.

Halverson said he is prioritizing cases based on risk to the victim. Especially between intimate partners, verbal threats and controlling behavior make the case more urgent. When it's an issue of situational violence and no controlling behavior is present, the case drops on the priority list.

Factors known to increase the risk to victims of intimate partner violence include the presence of a gun, jealous or controlling behavior and financial losses and unemployment by the perpetrator.

The city attorney's office handles only misdemeanor cases, while the county attorney’s office handles felony cases.