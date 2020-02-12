1 more arrested in connection with jailbreak; 3rd escapee still not found

A "major subject" has been arrested in connection with a jailbreak in Big Horn County Friday night while the third escapee has still not been found by law enforcement.
Three inmates escaped from the Big Horn County Detention Center on Friday night after assaulting a detention officer and dispatcher.
On Wednesday an unnamed person was arrested at a Hardin home, according to a press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.
The person was arrested by the U.S. Marshall's Service and the sheriff's office after a search warrant was conducted at the home.
It's unclear what connection the person had with the escaped inmates. The person's identity has not been released "pending investigation," the release states.
The third escapee, Andrew Parham, has not been found. He is a 25-year-old white male, with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 185 pounds and is 6-feet and 4-inches tall.
Anyone with information on Parham is asked to call local authorities.
The two other escapees, Anthony James Castro and Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett, were arrested in Billings on Monday night and early Tuesday morning by the Billings Police Department.
On Tuesday, Caplett appeared in Yellowstone County Justice Court on a Big Horn County warrant.
Both Caplett and Castro remained booked in the Yellowstone County jail as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HARDIN — Big Horn County Undersheriff Michael Fuss led a small group of media into a cramped jail intake room.