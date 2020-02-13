More details emerge in Big Horn County jail escape, takeover plot

The criminal complaint also describes how a fourth inmate, identified as Casey Leider, was allegedly involved in the escape. After the detention officer was handcuffed and his keys taken, Leider, Castro, Parham and Caplett moved into the dispatch room.

The dispatcher was assaulted and handcuffed, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office said in an earlier press release. She was forced to open a sally port door for the inmates, the complaint states.

Parham, Castro and Caplett left. Leider returned to the jail and let out other inmates, some of whom joined him in covering jail cameras and destroying light fixtures, according to the complaint.

In order to regain control of the jail, help from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies was requested.

Describing his agency’s involvement in securing the jail, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said earlier this week that one inmate was separated from other inmates after they were placed on buses while searches of the prison and inmates were ongoing. Linder said the inmate had been instigating others and that he was taken to YCDF.

Linder did not identify that inmate, but a Casey Wallace Leider was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Saturday.