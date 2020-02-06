2 more Mexican men admit trying to smuggle people across US-Canada border

Two Mexican nationals pleaded guilty on Tuesday to trying to smuggle people into the U.S. in November.

Alberto Guillen-Gordillo, 23, and Samuel Velasco-Tovar, 28, both admitted one count of transportation of illegal aliens in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Tuesday.

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

Sentencing is set for May 5.

Both men were part of a group of 19 people arrested in Glacier County late at night on Nov. 17 after a tip by a Cut Bank hotel employee led investigators to believe people were entering the country illegally from Canada.

Four of the people being smuggled into the U.S. told investigators they had paid between $4,000 and $4,750 to be smuggled, according to the press release.

Velasco-Tovar acted as the foot guide for the group, while Guillen-Gordillo rented a car to help transport people, investigators learned while interviewing those arrested.

