{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Aletha Limberhand-Padilla

Sex: Female

Race: Native American

Age: 27

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 135

Eyes: Brown

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Hair: Black

Identifiers: Tattoos: L-neck-Rose, L eye- 3 dots, L-hand “Brady”

Limberhand is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for Assault on a Peace Officer and Robbery.

If you have information regarding Limberhand, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0