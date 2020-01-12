The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Aletha Limberhand-Padilla
Sex: Female
Race: Native American
Age: 27
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 135
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Identifiers: Tattoos: L-neck-Rose, L eye- 3 dots, L-hand “Brady”
Limberhand is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for Assault on a Peace Officer and Robbery.
If you have information regarding Limberhand, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.