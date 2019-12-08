The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Dennis Shipp
Sex: Male
Race: Caucasian
Age: 55
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 175
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Tattoos: Right Arm, Right Shoulder, Upper Left Arm, Upper Right Arm
Shipp is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for criminal production or manufacture of dangerous drugs.
If you have information regarding Shipp, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or local law enforcement.