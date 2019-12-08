{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Dennis Shipp

Sex: Male

Race: Caucasian

Age: 55

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Tattoos: Right Arm, Right Shoulder, Upper Left Arm, Upper Right Arm

Shipp is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for criminal production or manufacture of dangerous drugs.

If you have information regarding Shipp, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or local law enforcement.

