{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Julio Gonzalez

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Age: 44

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 210

Eyes: Brown

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Hair: Brown

Gonzalez is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.

If you have information regarding Gonzalez, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0