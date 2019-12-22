The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Julio Gonzalez
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Age: 44
Height: 5’09”
Weight: 210
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Gonzalez is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.
If you have information regarding Gonzalez, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.