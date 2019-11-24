The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Larry Kopp
Sex: Male
Race: Caucasian
Age: 51
Height: 6’00”
Weight: 185
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Tattoos: Left Hand “L”, Upper Right Arm “Skull”
Kopp is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a federal arrest warrant for violating terms of supervised release, originally charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
If you have information regarding Kopp, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.