{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Larry Kopp

Sex: Male

Race: Caucasian

Age: 51

Height: 6’00”

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Weight: 185

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Tattoos: Left Hand “L”, Upper Right Arm “Skull”

Kopp is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a federal arrest warrant for violating terms of supervised release, originally charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

If you have information regarding Kopp, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0