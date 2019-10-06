The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Mary Azure
Sex: Female
Race: Native American
Age: 39
Height: 5’07”
Weight: 170
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Azure is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task
Force based on a Probation Violation warrant for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
If you have information regarding Azure, contact the United States Marshals Service at
(406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.