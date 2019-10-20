The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Tawnya Bearcomesout
Sex: Female
Race: Native American
Age: 43
Height: 5’07”
Weight: 170
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Identifier: Scar on chin
Bearcomesout is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a federal felony arrest warrant issues for violations of her federal probation.
If you have information regarding Bearcomesout, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.