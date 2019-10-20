{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Tawnya Bearcomesout

Sex: Female

Race: Native American

Age: 43

Height: 5’07”

Weight: 170

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Identifier: Scar on chin

Bearcomesout is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a federal felony arrest warrant issues for violations of her federal probation.

If you have information regarding Bearcomesout, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.

