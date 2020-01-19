The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Taylor Overhuls
Sex: Male
Race: White
Age: 26
Height: 5.10
Weight: 220
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Identifiers: Tattoos on left side of face
Overhuls is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for a Probation Violation on the original charge of Assault on a Peace Officer.
If you have information regarding Overhuls, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.