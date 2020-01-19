{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Taylor Overhuls 

Sex: Male 

Race: White

Age: 26

Height: 5.10

Weight: 220

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown 

Identifiers: Tattoos on left side of face

Overhuls is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for a Probation Violation on the original charge of Assault on a Peace Officer.

If you have information regarding Overhuls, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

