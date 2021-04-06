Murder case against man in videoed assault in Lame Deer gets dropped

In January, defense attorney Gillian Gosch asked the court to order a man being held at the Hardin detention facility, Tyler Curley, to be brought to court for Reuben Blackwolf’s trial.

Gosch wrote that her office had interviewed Curley about Reuben Blackwolf’s murder charge, and “based upon the interview and other information, defendant believes that Mr. Curley is an important witness on his behalf at trial.”

The judge ordered Curley to be transported for the trial from the Rocky Mountain Detention Facility, where he is serving a tribal sentence.

Nine days later, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana moved to dismiss the case without prejudice, saying only that doing so was "in the interest of justice.”

Dismissing a case without prejudice means it could still be refiled in the future.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment on the dismissal or specify if other charges would be filed in Corey Blackwolf's death.

Reuben Blackwolf was released from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Feb. 1, when Judge Susan Watters ordered the case dismissed, based on the motion from Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Dake.