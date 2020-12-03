'My hate button got broke;' mother of Wolf Point shooting victim wants justice, not revenge

Thursday was day four of a community walk in Wolf Point in honor of Cody Weeks-Combs, who was shot and killed there one week ago.
Weeks-Combs’ mother, Frances, said it’s a small town.
“All these people that were involved in this, you know? They all grew up together. They were all family,” she said.
The 911 call came at 8:02 p.m. on Nov. 27, according to Roosevelt County Undersheriff John Summers. He said a resident on the 400 block of Helena Street reported hearing multiple gunshots.
An ambulance transported Cody Weeks-Combs to the hospital, where he later died, Summers said.
Frances Weeks-Combs said doctors at the hospital the night of his death told her he was shot in the back. The county coroner's office had not yet received a pathologist report as of Thursday afternoon, Summers said.
Frances Weeks-Combs said that after her son was shot, he ran to his cousin's house nearby for help. Frances Weeks-Combs could see the police lights when officers responded. She was at her grandmother's house just a block away, helping out as her grandmother recovered from surgery.
The FBI and Fort Peck Tribal Police are investigating the case. No arrests have been made, an FBI spokeswoman said. No more information would be released, the FBI spokeswoman said.
Frances Weeks-Combs said her son was “in the drug world,” but that he was known as someone who stuck up for others in the face of conflict.
“My son was a good man, and that’s what’s scaring people here,” she said.
Frances Weeks-Combs worked for 15 years as a police officer, both for the Fort Peck Tribal Police and for the Wolf Point Police Department. She said her son had mixed heritage, including Dakota, Nakoda, Lakota, Sioux and Assiniboine.
While she wants those culpable to be held responsible for their crimes, Weeks-Combs said she isn’t driven by a desire for revenge.
“I don’t want no harm coming to them. I really don’t,” she said. “My hate button got broke, man.”
The daily walks in Wolf Point cover the area on Helena Street where Cody Weeks-Combs spent his last moments. His friends and even some people Frances Weeks-Combs doesn’t know have joined. She said the community needs to unite right now, and not use her son’s death as a reason to commit more violence. She said her loss is familiar.
“When you are Native American, a Native American woman, you can count on having a son taken from a violent crime or suicide, or you can count on having a son taken by the penal system,” she said.
