'My hate button got broke;' mother of Wolf Point shooting victim wants justice, not revenge

Frances Weeks-Combs said her son was “in the drug world,” but that he was known as someone who stuck up for others in the face of conflict.

“My son was a good man, and that’s what’s scaring people here,” she said.

Frances Weeks-Combs worked for 15 years as a police officer, both for the Fort Peck Tribal Police and for the Wolf Point Police Department. She said her son had mixed heritage, including Dakota, Nakoda, Lakota, Sioux and Assiniboine.

While she wants those culpable to be held responsible for their crimes, Weeks-Combs said she isn’t driven by a desire for revenge.

“I don’t want no harm coming to them. I really don’t,” she said. “My hate button got broke, man.”

The daily walks in Wolf Point cover the area on Helena Street where Cody Weeks-Combs spent his last moments. His friends and even some people Frances Weeks-Combs doesn’t know have joined. She said the community needs to unite right now, and not use her son’s death as a reason to commit more violence. She said her loss is familiar.

“When you are Native American, a Native American woman, you can count on having a son taken from a violent crime or suicide, or you can count on having a son taken by the penal system,” she said.

