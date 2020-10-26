National Guard captain jailed on child rape charges

A Billings man previously reported missing in October appeared in court Monday to deny rape charges.

Johnathon Wesley Kenneway, 39, pleaded not guilty on Monday to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault.

Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely set bail at $100,000 and required Kenneway to be placed on a GPS monitor prior to release from jail.

Kenneway is accused of raping and assaulting a child who is 11 or 12 years old. Charging documents did not specify a full birth date.

Kenneway was reported missing to Billings police on Oct. 2, but police were able to speak to him on the phone on Oct. 13.

He was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility nine days later.

Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Sarah Hyde said in court Monday that Kenneway is a captain with the Montana Army National Guard.

Knisely said he would not be allowed to possess firearms while the case was pending, but said his attorney could argue for an exemption to that based on his National Guard active duty status.

